Lack of available jurors has forced a man accused of five counts of murder to be release on bond.
Jury selection was set to get underway Monday morning for Clayton Jackson, accused of five counts of murder; arson 1st degree and theft by unlawful taking in Clay Circuit Court.
Jackson is accused of shooting Chris and Amanda Sturgill with a bow and arrows then setting their trailer on fire which claimed the life of their three small children.
A jury could not be selected, and law required the judge to issue Jackson bond. He has been incarcerated for nearly 19 years, according to court records. He was released Monday afternoon and will remain free on bond until a new trial can be held on April 8th, 2024.
His bond carries stipulations to not be in Clay or Leslie counties and not to be within 20 miles of the crime scene at Roark, Ky.
Jackson was convicted on three counts of murder (the deaths of the children) and arson in a 2011 trial. He was given a life sentence without the possibility of parole. That trial lasted nearly two weeks. The jury could not agree to convict Jackson in the deaths of the parents or theft of Chris Sturgill’s coal truck. Jurors split 10-2 on whether to convict Jackson in the deaths of Chris and Amanda Sturgill.
Clayton Jackson and Chris Sturgill were friends from childhood, Sturgill’s mother, Linda Roark, said outside the courtroom during Jackson’s murder trial. Through tears, Roark said she didn’t know why Jackson might have killed her son, his wife and their three young sons on Feb. 6, 2004. “It’s very hard to relive it again,” Roark said. Many emotions were dredged up in Jackson’s trial, as the jury was shown grisly photographs of Chris and Amanda Sturgill’s burned-out mobile home and bodies burned almost to ashes, Chris Sturgill’s with an arrow through his chest next to a bloody mattress. The three children, Michael, 4, Robert, 3, and Jordan, 18 months, died of smoke inhalation, the prosecutor said.
No physical evidence was found to link Jackson to the crimes. The prosecution was based primarily on testimony from former inmates, Jackson’s ex-girlfriend and three men Jackson accused of the crimes in a letter to police from federal prison, where he was serving time on a gun charge.
Jackson’s conviction was overturned two years later by the Supreme Court of Kentucky due to a trial court error dealing with the impartiality of a juror.
According to the Supreme Court of Kentucky (No. 2011-SC-000390) In the early morning hours of February 6, 2004, a bus driver noticed smoke coming from Chris and Amanda Sturgill’s trailer. The fire department extinguished the fire and found five bodies inside. Chris and Amanda had been shot with arrows and Amanda’s body had been used to ignite the fire. Their three children died from smoke inhalation. A short distance from the Sturgill home, Chris Sturgill’s truck was found in an abandoned mine with the interior burned.
Jackson’s mother, who was at the scene that morning, asked authorities if they found a sixth body. His girlfriend, Shirley Mae Barrett had informed her that Jackson was at the Sturgill trailer the previous evening and that Barrett had been unable to get in touch with him.
Barrett, along with Billy Collett, Jackson’s friend, reached him through a three-way telephone conversation later that morning. When Barrett asked Jackson why he had failed to contact her before bed—as was his custom—he told her that he had passed out from drinking. The three also discussed the murders in the Sturgill trailer. When Collett referred to Chris’s coal truck, Jackson told him that fingerprints would not be found inside the vehicle’s cabin. When Barrett informed the authorities of Jackson’s whereabouts on the night in question, they questioned him.
When questioned, Jackson stated he was with Collett that night working on Collett’s ATV. After drinking beer and smoking marijuana, Jackson told Collett he was going to visit Chris and left the Collett residence with several beers in his pocket. Jackson stated that before going to Chris’s residence, however, he went down to a creek bank by a bridge to urinate and drink beer. Jackson claimed that Chris arrived at his home later that night, took him to the liquor store, and then back home to Jackson’s trailer. Jackson stated that he passed out at his home an hour or so later.
Jackson permitted detectives to search his trailer and they found a bow and arrow, marijuana, and a sawed-off shotgun. As a result of the search, he was indicted on federal charges and eventually incarcerated at the Federal Correctional Institution in Beckley, West Virginia for possession of an unregistered short-barreled shotgun.
While at Beckley, Jackson shared a cell with Kinsey McLeod. After spending some time with him, McLeod informed investigators that he had some information regarding the Sturgill murders. McLeod hoped providing investigators with this information would lead to a reduction of his federal sentence. Although McLeod was unable to record Jackson admitting the crimes, he did obtain a letter from him in which Jackson acknowledged being inside the trailer when it was set on fire. McLeod led Jackson to believe that he would send the letter to his lawyer; however, he forwarded it.to investigators.
According to Jackson’s letter, he was visiting the Sturgill’s when two men showed up and began arguing with Chris Sturgill over a methamphetamine deal. During their disagreement, Jackson went to the bathroom, and when he returned, he found one of the men holding Chris’s bow. Frightened, Jackson ran out of the trailer and went home. Another informant, Troy Hanley, however, contradicted the contents of Jackson’s letter, stating that Jackson told him that “we set the place on fire” after the drug deal went sour.
Other evidence presented to the jury also linked Appellant to the crime. Jackson was experienced with shooting a compound bow and arrow, having done so with Chris on occasion. A neighbor of the Sturgill’s also testified that Chris had been attempting to teach Jackson to drive his coal truck. According to the neighbor, Jackson ground the gears of the truck when he drove it. That morning, she heard the gears grind as the truck was driven out of Chris’s driveway.
Jackson has been in jail since his initial arrest.
