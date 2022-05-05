An Arnett’s Fork man accused of murdering a 33-year-old woman is under a $2,000,000 bond, according to county attorney Joe White.
Elzie Wagers, 68, is in the Clay County Detention Center following the incident Tuesday where he is charged in the murder of Pangie Smallwood, of Manchester.
According to White, Wagers will appear for his preliminary hearing Monday, May 9th in Clay District Court. Wagers has given a full confession in the case, according to authorities.
Sheriff Patrick Robinson and the Clay County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the murder.
On Tuesday, Clay 911 received a call about a fight at a home on Arnett’s Fork, off Double Creek Road.
Sheriff Robinson said he believes the call came from Elzie Wagers’ wife inside the home. He added they were working two scenes during the investigation. He said Wagers and Smallwood got into a fight on Hoskins Road in the Elk Creek area off U.S. 421.
Following the incident there, Smallwood was still alive.
“She was still alive, and Wagers drove her to Arnett’s Fork, to his residence,” he said. “When they got there, she jumped out of the car. She attempted to make it into his house where he killed her on the front porch.”
Smallwood was stabbed multiple times and beat with a large rock, the sheriff said.
