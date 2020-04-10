A Clay County man and his accomplice wanted for murdering a Jackson County man were caught in Wisconsin while on the run.
Bruce Carr, 48, of Manchester and Melissa Gulley, 35, of Richmond, were arrested on April 2nd by the Polk County Sheriff’s office in Amery, Wisconsin. It is unknown why the two were arrested but local police are working to extradite the pair back to Kentucky.
They are wanted in connection to the death of 70-year-old Elijah Rader, 70, of Annville.
Rader, a known sex offender, had been missing since early this year as his family filed a missing person’s report on January 31. His vehicle was found on February 5th in Lake City, Florida were two people were arrested. They were charged with the theft of Rader’s vehicle.
Jessie Gibson, of McKee, was later charged with taking Rader’s 2007 H3 Hummer without permission. The following day police charged Gibson with Rader’s murder and kidnapping and issued warrants for Carr and Gulley.
The arrest warrant alleges that Rader was held against his will.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.