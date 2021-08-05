A coalition of advocacy and community organizations active in promoting passage of the “Dignity Bill 2,” will honor State Senator Julie Raque Adams on Thursday, August 5 at 1:30 p.m. by presenting her with the “Women and Family Leadership Champion” award to recognize her for her dedication and foresight on this vital issue. Senate President Robert Stivers will also be honored for his support and leadership on groundbreaking legislation designed to improve health outcomes for pregnant, incarcerated women.
Senator Raque Adams’ legislative leadership ensures better conditions and medical care for pregnant, incarcerated women, as well as establishing a vital process to help women access programs like Volunteers of America’s Freedom House, which provides substance use disorder treatment for pregnant and parenting women.
“We know it’s important to take time to thank our legislative leaders who fight tough battles and work overtime to make a difference for women and children. This is a challenging issue and Senator Raque Adams and President Stivers are so deserving of the gratitude of everyone who cares about a healthier, safer and more compassionate Kentucky,” said Jennifer Hancock, President and CEO of Volunteers of America Mid-States.
In Kentucky, 12 percent of children have had a parent separated from them because of incarceration – the 3rd highest rate in the nation. Organizations including ACLU Kentucky, VOA, Kentucky Youth Advocates and Pegasus Institute worked closely with Senator Raque Adams to lead the fight for legislation to protect the health, safety and well-being of pregnant women who are incarcerated. The new legislation ended solitary confinement for pregnant women, assures six weeks of post-partum care and facilitated access to social workers to help developments plans for reunification and treatment if needed.
To continue VOA’s efforts to serve pregnant women, particularly those who have experienced substance use, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Kentucky announced a $50,000 donation to Freedom House.
“Pregnant women with substance use disorder often feel shame and fear they will lose their children if someone discovers they are using, but treatment options like Freedom House help women manage all their health needs while supporting the strong bond between mother and child,” said Leon Lamoreaux, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield’s Medicaid President in Kentucky. “Anthem’s donation to Freedom House is an investment in building healthier, more stable families.”
Who: ACLU, VOA, Pegasus Institute, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Kentucky and women affected by the Dignity Bill 2.0.
What: Leaders honor State Senator Julie Raque Adams and Senate President Robert Stivers for their commitment and leadership for pregnant, incarcerated women.
Where: Volunteers of America’s Freedom House, 8647 N. Highway 421, Manchester, Kentucky.
When: Thursday, August 5, 1:30 p.m.
