Ada Shirley, 96 of Tampico, IN, passed away at 12:50 AM at her granddaughters' home in Medora on Sunday, May 30, 2021.
Ada was born on September 5, 1924, in Manchester, Ky, she was the daughter of John Day and Mamie (Depew) Maxie who are both deceased.
On March 4, 1947, she married Rawland "Podney" Shirley who passed away on January 16, 1998.
Ada worked at the former US Shoe factory in Crothersville, as a CNA at Hoosier Christian Village, Schneck Home Health, and retired from the Lutheran Community Home.
Ada was a God-Fearing faithful member of Tampico Christian Church for over 70 years, she was known in the community as the dessert lady, her favorites include, peanut butter pie, persimmon pudding, zucchini bread, and sweet potato casserole. Ada also enjoyed wearing hats to church, working in her flowers, bird watching, her favorites being cardinals and hummingbirds. Ada was a classy, generous, and loving lady who had a beautiful soul and who shared her honesty whether you wanted to hear it or not.
Survivors include, 2 children, 1 son, Jack L. (Ellen) Shirley of Brownstown, IN, 1 daughter, Joetta Fee of Seymour, IN, 1 son in law Greg Fee of Lexington, Ky, 5 grandchildren, Jennifer Mellencamp of Columbus, IN, Jason (Tonya) Fee, of Seymour, IN, Heather (Ryan) Queen, of Medora, IN, Blake Shirley, of Brownstown, IN and Chasidy (Joey Warren) Hoffman of Brownstown, IN, 9 great-grandchildren, Mikayla Fee, Dalton Hoffman, Bradon Hoffman, Makenna Fee, Marley McCormick, Mitchell McCormick, Todd Fee, Tori Fee, and Jaylon Warren, 4 siblings, Steve Maxie of Tampico, IN, Edna "Teddie" Densford of Brownstown, IN, Ruth (Bill) Reynolds, of Tampico, IN, and Ethel Benson of Brownstown, IN.
She was preceded in death by 5 siblings, Infant Evelyn Maxie, Burchell Maxie, Sadie Sturgeon, Georgia Blair and Gilbert Maxie, 1 grandson, Justin Fee, and 1 great grandson Brycen Hoffman.
Pastor Randy King will conduct funeral services at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 5, 2021, at Adams Family Funeral Home & Crematory in Crothersville, with burial to follow at Russell Chapel Cemetery.
Visitation will be on Thursday, June 4, 2021, from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM and after 10:00 AM on Friday both at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Tampico Christian Church, Schneck Hospice, or Russell Chapel Cemetery ℅Adams Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, 110 East Howard St. Crothersville, IN 47229.
