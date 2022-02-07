Adam Parks, Jr. (Pleazie) 86 of Manchester, KY passed away Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Landmark of Laurel Creek Nursing Home.
Adam was born in Clay County Kentucky April 18th, 1935, to the late Adam Don Parks and Malvery Burns Parks.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Mary Opal Hollen Parks.
Adam is survived by his daughter Belinda Young and husband Johnny Young, his son Denver Parks and his wife Debra Parks.
He is also survived by the following grandchildren: Chad Parks, Kacee Riley, Heather Parks, and Adam Parks and wife Gemma and the following great-grandchildren: Kody Bargo, Addison Parks, Andon Parks, Levi Riley, C.J. Wollum, Tessa Parks, and Jade Parks.
He is also preceded in death by two sisters Ruby Madden and Minnie Jarvis and these brothers: Hiram Parks, Hubert Parks, Elbert Parks, John C. Parks, and Charles Parks.
Visitation will be held at Britton Funeral Home, Monday, February 7th, from 1 PM to 3 PM. Burial following at Parks Cemetery with Reverand Shawn Madden Officiating.
