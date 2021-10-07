Addie Mae Grubb, 64, of London, KY, passed away Wednesday, October 6th, at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, KY. 

Addie was born in Cincinnati, OH on February 10, 1957, a daughter of Cleo Nolan and Matthew Barger. 

She is survived by her husband, Coy Grubb of London; her mother, Cleo Nolan; and her son, Shane Grubb and wife Addie of Manchester. 

Addie is also survived by her brother, Harold Couch of London; by four grandchildren: Brittany Murray, Austin Grubb, Dylan Grubb, and Relesamae Grubb; and two great-grandchildren: Noah Murray and Luke Murray. 

Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Sunday, October 10th at Britton Funeral Home, with Ted Eversole and Paul Stewart officiating. Burial will follow at the Greenmount Cemetery in London, KY. 

Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Saturday, October 9th at Britton Funeral Home.

