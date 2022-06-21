Addilyn Liberty Marie Geiser, age 5 weeks and 2 days departed this life on Friday, June 17, 2022. She was born on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at the AdventHealth in Manchester to Michael and Maddison Marie Young Geiser.
She leaves to mourn her passing her father and mother: Michael and Maddison Geiser, her sister: Esme Zia Marie Geiser, her grandfather: Timothy Wayne Ferrell, her grandmother: Erika Ferrell, step grandfather: Trevor Rose, grandmother: Rachel Roark and uncle: Erik Ferrell.
She is preceded in death by Timothy James Ferrell.
Graveside services for Addilyn Liberty Marie Geiser will be conducted on Wednesday at 12 PM at the Wolf-Pitt Cemetery in Whitley County, Kentucky. Rev. Claude Gilbert will be presiding. Burial will be in the Wolf-Pitt Cemetery in Whitley County.
No visitation will be held.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Rominger Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.