Addline “Addie” Duff, age 91 departed this life on Monday, May 3, 2021 at the AdventHealth of Manchester. She was born on Thursday, June 20, 1929 in Barbourville, Kentucky to George Johnson and Nora Gray Wagers. She was a member of the Manchester Pentecostal Church.
She leaves to mourn her passing her children: Doris Sizemore, George Duff, Jr. and Robin Currey. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Cheryl Coleman, Georgia Smith, Sabrina Mills, Raymond Duff, Angela Goins, Phillip Ray Duff and Kaitlyn Currey, her great grandchildren: Greg Coleman, Jessica Messer, Charlsie Coleman, Brittany Abrams, Cody Goins, Summer Goins, Raven Duff, Destiny Duff, Jessie Duff, George Douglas Duff, Damien Duff and Connor Smith.
She is preceded in death by her parents: George Johnson and Nora Gray Wagers, her son: Ray Duff, her daughter: Irene Duff and her grandchildren: John Duff and Ashley Duff.
Funeral Services for Addline “Addie” Duff will be conducted on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Tess Lipps will be presiding. She will be laid to rest in the Hyden Cemetery in the Sol Hollow Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Friday after 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
