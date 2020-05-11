AdventHealth celebrated Nursing Week May 6th through May 12th. During the COVID-19 pandemic, our nurses and staff have gone above and beyond to make sure our patients receive the best possible care.
We celebrated our Nurses with Donuts – “We “donut” know what we would do without awesome nurses like you! Happy Nurses Week!”; Pizza – “Any way you slice it, you are awesome! Happy Nursing Week!”; Lip Balm – “You’re the Balm! Happy Nurses Week!”; Coffee Station – “Coffee, Scrubs and Rubber Gloves, Happy Nurses Week!”; and Chips – “You’re all that and a bag of Chips!”
The World Health Organization has declared 2020 as the International Year of the Nurse, in honor of the 200thbirth anniversary of Florence Nightingale. Florence Nightingale, known as The Lady with the Lamp, changed the role of nursing and sparked worldwide health care reform through her avid interest in data and evidence. During the Crimean War, she became famous for making rounds on wounded soldiers at night with nothing more than a single lamp light – earning her the title: The Lady with the Lamp. This iconic image inspires the idea of hope and healing for all in need.
To every nurse: We Thank You! We trust your expertise and feel your limitless compassion. We know the sacrifices you make every day to comfort patients and families. During the Year of the Nurse, we honor you for your commitment to hope and healing, and your ability to help those in need feel whole.
