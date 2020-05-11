AdventHealth Manchester (AHM) observed the National Day of Prayer live on WTBK 105.7 FM radio station and virtually via the Microsoft Teams platform, broadcast from the Administrative Conference Room on the hospital’s campus on May 7th at noon.
The theme for this year’s National Day of Prayer celebration was “Light Your World.” Participants were welcomed by Chris Self, CEO of AHM, who shared an encouraging and uplifting message.
Participants enjoyed a presentation of the song “Go Light Your World” by Chris Rice, followed by a heartfelt devotion by David Watson, Executive Director at AHM.
Prayer for our hospital and community was led by Pastor Dustin Sims of Horse Creek Baptist Church; prayer for our leaders and government was led by Mike Ledford, Director of Pharmacy at AHM; prayer for our schools and churches was led by Keith Hensley, maintenance technician at AHM; prayer for our military and first responders was led by Randy Craft, Community Outreach and Development Coordinator at AHM.
AHM is blessed and thankful to have a team and community that we can spend time with, in prayer and thanks to God for His love, guidance, and protection.
