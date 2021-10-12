On September 30, 2021, our community came together during a drive-through prayer vigil hosted on AdventHealth Manchester’s Campus. Community members drove through the hospital campus to show their love and appreciation to the health care workers and first responders of our community for their tireless efforts and dedication during this difficult time.
AdventHealth’s Chris Self, CEO; Daniel Camacho, CFO; David Watson, Executive Director; Angie Jones, Quality & Accreditation Director; Angela Rice, DO; and Pastor Brad Stevens prayed for blessings on our community, our churches, our heroes of health care, and our first responders as we battle the COVID-19 pandemic.
AdventHealth Manchester would like to extend a huge thank you to everyone that made this event a success. During these challenging times, we have come together as a community to be there for each other and support those who are working on the front lines. Community members made signs, drove through the procession with flashing lights, and blew horns to show gratitude for our heroes of health care and first responders. A special thank you to our fire departments, law enforcement, and EMS services for your efforts on the front lines and for being a part of our event—you made this event most memorable, and we are so glad you were able to be a part of this wonderful event.
To AdventHealth Manchester’s team members, we appreciate everything you do. Every day you come to work to take care of our community; you show up, even in the most difficult and uncertain times, to do what you were called to do: Extend the Healing Ministry of Christ.
Thank you to our local WTBK K-105.7, Manchester, and WWAG 107.9, McKee, for allowing us to broadcast our prayer vigil live on their stations. A huge shout out to Jarrod Smith, Kentucky State Police, for capturing the heartfelt event by drone. WYMT also made an appearance on site and interviewed local leaders in the community. We are grateful for your support and for helping us highlight our amazing health care heroes in the media.
As our courageous health care heroes continue to battle COVID-19 on the front lines, it is vital that you remember the important role you play in protecting yourself, family, friends, and co-workers from COVID-19.
People can help protect themselves from respiratory illness with everyday preventive actions:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
