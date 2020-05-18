As a system, AdventHealth has worked hard to provide free COVID-19 testing to their communities at a time when these services are scarce.
To meet the unprecedented demand for COVID-19 testing, they relied on nationally accredited third-party labs to assist them. Unfortunately, one of these labs processing a significant number of the public tests has been unable to fulfill its obligation.
AdventHealth has terminated its contract with this lab and they share in the disappointment and frustration this situation has created. They are deeply sorry for the inconvenience and uncertainty it has caused.
AdventHealth uses many other labs across multiple states to provide COVID-19 tests for their communities.
This issue impacts more than 39 people throughout Clay County. This situation has created unacceptable delays, and they do not have confidence in the reliability of the tests. They are working diligently to notify and appropriately accommodate those who are impacted. They will be receiving a letter from AdventHealth and may also receive a phone call.
- These individuals fall into two categories:
- Those whose samples were processed, and whose results provided by the lab are not deemed reliable.
i. Individuals who had unreliable positive results will require retesting. ii. Individuals with unreliable negative results who are symptomatic need to seek care and may require retesting.
iii. Individuals with unreliable negative results who are asymptomatic but request to be retested will be offered testing pending availability.
2. Those whose samples are at the lab in question and are part of the backlog will not be tested; therefore no result will be available.
i. These patients may require retesting if they are symptomatic.
ii. We have directed the lab to destroy these samples in accordance with the law.
If someone is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms they should seek care immediately.
“It has been a privilege to serve our community during these unprecedented times, and we remain committed to our promise to keep you safe,” said Chris Self, president and CEO of AdventHealth Manchester. “Our mission calls us to provide you with the best possible care and take ownership of these issues.”
AdventHealth cares deeply for their patients, team members and the communities they serve. They are committed to minimizing the spread of COVID-19 and caring for those impacted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.