A statement from AdventHealth of Manchester CEO Chris Self:
AdventHealth Manchester is committed to keeping you safe and making your medical care as easy as possible. We have set up our telehealth system and will be able to see many of our outpatient clinic visits via virtual visits. We've followed the Governor's guidance and have postponed all elective surgical procedures, temporarily closed our outpatient physical therapy locations, and implemented a no visitor policy at our hospital. Our top priority is the safety, health, and well-being of our patients, team, and community. We are praying for all of you and hope you are #feelingwhole and staying #healthyathome . We ask that you remember our medical teams and other frontline staff in your prayers as they are at the forefront of this battle against COVID-19. Thank you for staying home to protect the most vulnerable populations and our medical team, so they can help those that need them most. We believe it is vital to choose joy in the midst of difficult circumstances and it would mean so much to our team to hear your words of encouragement and prayers for them in the comments below. We are proud to be here for you and continue to serve our community in positive and innovative ways.
For a virtual visit or in-person appointment, please call 606-599-4080
