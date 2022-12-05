AdventHealth partnered with the Clay County Sheriff's department in the Shop with Local Law Enforcement event.
This annual event allows children to shop for and receive Christmas presents from our local Wal-Mart while spending time with local law enforcement.
"The most wonderful part of this event is seeing the heart-felt appreciation of the children receiving the gift," said Randy Craft with AdventHealth. "We are truly blessed to be able to participate in this event and share AdventHealth’s mission to Extend The Healing Ministry of Christ with children in our community."
