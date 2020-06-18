AdventHealth drive-through testing for COVID-19 is available for the general public Monday – Friday from 11:00am-1:00pm located in the drive through of Building E.
Patients wishing to be tested with an order from a non-AdventHealth provider, should bring their order with them to their test or the order should be faxed to 606-598-1072 from the physician’s office.
Patients will remain in their vehicle to receive the test and will need to bring photo ID and insurance card (no out-of-pocket costs).
Patients should expect to spend about 15-30 minutes from start to finish for their testing. Results are available within 48 hours. For the safety of our team members, we ask that patients arrive with no more than two people per vehicle when coming to our facility for testing.
Patients must be registered and have an order from a provider. Orders can be obtained from a Primary Care Provider. If you do not have a Primary Care Provider, you can call 606-599-4080 and be scheduled for a virtual visit.
You play an important role in protecting yourself, your family, friends, and co-workers from the COVID-19. The virus that causes COVID-19 probably emerged from an animal source but is now spreading from person to person. The virus is thought to spread mainly between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet) through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It also may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads. Learn what is known about the spread of newly emerged coronaviruses at https://www.cdc.gov/ coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/transmission.html.
People can help protect themselves from respiratory illness with everyday preventive actions.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
