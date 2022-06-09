AdventHealth Manchester’s Emergency Department was nominated and selected to receive the “Excellence in Healthcare” award by Huron Rounding. This award will be presented at the 20th annual What’s Right in Health Care event in Chicago this August.
AdventHealth Manchester’s Emergency Department (ED) is being recognized for their performance improvements in ED patient experience. Our ED had a 28% improvement from last year, performing 3rd overall in the AdventHealth System and ranking in the 80th percentile compared to all hospital-based emergency departments in the Press Ganey database.
Congratulations to our incredible ED team for this great accomplishment! Thank you for your commitment to continually improving and providing excellent care to every patient, every time they walk in our doors.
The 20th annual What’s Right in Health Care® event is a place for healthcare leaders to convene and celebrate with peers, reignite the passion for the work they do, strategize for success, and benchmark against the best in the industry. Selections for this award were based off clients who showcased excellent outcomes and innovations throughout this very challenging year.
