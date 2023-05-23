AdventHealth Manchester Global Missions leant a helping hand to Volunteers of America Mid-States (VOA) by assembling a playground for the children they serve at their Transitional Living Home in Manchester, Kentucky.
A lack of safe, affordable housing can be a major barrier to long-term recovery. VOA Recovery’s Transitional Living solves this issue by providing a sober living environment for graduates of their recovery program for pregnant and parenting women, Freedom House.
The Global Missions initiative works to create a community and culture at AdventHealth where every employee and physician feels inspired to give their time and talents to those who need them.
With help from community organizations like AdventHealth Manchester and its Global Missions initiative, children like Cash can play and enjoy their beautiful home while mothers like Jessica continue to work toward a healthy, hopeful future for their family.
Learn more about AdventHealth Global Missions at https://www.adventhealth.com/programs/adventhealth-global-missions
And if you or a loved one is struggling with substance use disorder, contact VOA at (606) 658-8050 or visit https://www.voamid.org/freedomhouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.