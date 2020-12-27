On December 18, 2020, AdventHealth Manchester (AHM) held a special dedication ceremony for the new surgery expansion project set to be completed in 2021. 

This dedication ceremony included opening remarks from AHM’s Chief Executive Officer, Chris Self and a special prayer by Executive Director, David Watson. 

Kristi Harris, Surgery Manager, and AHM’s surgery team filled a time capsule with surgery team and physician photos, a tile from the current surgery department location, newspaper clippings, a surgical mask, and other memorabilia to honor our past and present as we work toward a greater future with improved and expanded surgery service offerings for our patients and community.  

 AHM is thrilled about the progress construction teams have made on this project and are excited for the many blessings 2021 will bring as AHM will be able to offer top quality general and specialty surgical services in new, state-of-the-art facilities, close to home for our patients.   

We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you