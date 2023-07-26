AdventHealth Manchester is delighted to announce the recent installation of the GE Signa Voyager 1.5T wide bore MRI scanner. This powerful equipment boasts a weight capacity of up to 550lbs—175lbs more than our previous machine. By introducing GE's advanced technology to Manchester, we aim to elevate the standard of patient care through improved quality, reduced study times, and enhanced comfort for larger and claustrophobic patients.
As with all our radiology services, these MRI images are interpreted by our 160+ specialized AdventHealth Medical Group radiologists, ensuring that both patients and providers receive the most accurate and comprehensive information available for their care decision-making.
This new MRI complements our existing array of imaging equipment upgraded over the last few years – including a new CT scanner, two ultrasounds, two portable x-rays, and a mammography machine. At AdventHealth Manchester, we remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering the highest quality of care to our patients and providers. We are confident that this significant investment in state-of-the-art technology will further advance the level of service we provide to our community.
For more information, visit www.adventhealthmanchester.com.
