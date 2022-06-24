AdventHealth Manchester is proud to announce it received a grant funding from the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels (HOKC) in the amount of $15,000.00 to use for transportation van.
HOKC will award $3.1 million in grants, supporting 314 non-profits, and impacting nearly 3.7 million Kentuckians. These grants are made possible through donations from contributing Kentucky Colonels from throughout the Commonwealth and around the world, who chose to exercise this honor in a meaningful way.
According to Commanding General Gary Boschert: “The year 2021, early 2022 was a challenging year and the Kentucky Colonels stepped up to the challenges. Through extremely generous individuals we were able to increase our regular grant impact for the Good Works Program by over $1,000,000.00. This year we are awarding 3.1 million dollars, the most money we have ever been able to spend on the program. In addition, the horrible storms that devastated Western Kentucky, Colonels stepped up and donated millions of dollars and we are able to grant 3.7 million for the long-term recovery of the region. Thank you, Colonels, for your generosity and continued support. Your help allows all the Trustees to help impact millions of Kentuckians.”
About the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels
The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels is a 501(c) (3) entity dedicated to supporting charitable activities throughout the Commonwealth of Kentucky. The organization is governed by an all-volunteer Board of Trustees. The “Kentucky Colonel” commission is an honorary title granted by the Governor of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Since 1951, the organization has pursued its mission through annual grants totaling $60 million to more than 1,600 nonprofits. Of those Colonels’ contributions, 100% are awarded to nonprofits across the state. Each grant is thoroughly vetted by the trustees and staff. Though the corporate name is The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels, most know it by its long-term trademark, KENTUCKY COLONELS. Visit kycolonels.org to learn more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.