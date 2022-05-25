AdventHealth Manchester is excited to announce the recent installation of a new CT – GE Ascend Machine.
This new machine equipped with Revolution Ascend Digital 72kW, Al-based support reduces the time of the entire exam by 20% and improves the quality of the testing. This new machine can support weights up to 675lbs—125lbs more than our previous machine.
This addition brings GE’s newest and most advanced equipment to Manchester – with technology that improves quality and reduces study times. To further support the needs of our patients and team, AdventHealth Manchester is credentialing an additional 67 AdventHealth Medical Group Radiologists through 2022 to strengthen our radiology read quality and turnaround times.
AdventHealth Manchester’s Radiology Department strives to provide the best possible quality for our patients and providers, and we are confident that these 2022 upgrades will help us further achieve this mission.
