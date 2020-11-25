AdventHealth Manchester COVID-19 Care Testing Site, a drive-through, has moved to 56 Marie Langdon Drive, Building B, Manchester, KY 40962. Our COVID-19 Care is now part of our clinic services located in building B on our hospital campus. Patients wishing to be tested may schedule a visit with our COVID-19 clinic provider by calling 606-599-4080. The clinic is open Monday-Thursday from 8 am-4 pm (closed for lunch from 1 pm-2 pm). Patients who already have an order from a non-AdventHealth provider should notify the clinic when scheduling their appointment, either bring their order with them to their test, or ask their physician’s office to fax the order ahead of time to 606-598-1072.
Your health and safety have always been our top priority, and we have expanded our policies, procedures, and products to protect you and our caregivers. These safety measures include enhanced cleaning and sanitation, universal mask use, temperature checks, social distancing, and visitor restrictions.
Upon arrival, patients will park in one of the designated COVID-19 Care parking spaces and call 606-599-4097. If the patient does not have a cell phone, they may knock on the door. After notifying a team member of their arrival, patients are asked to wait in their vehicle for further instruction. A photo ID and insurance card will be required. Depending on the patient’s insurance provider, a standard visit copay may apply. To respect each patient’s privacy, we ask that no photo or video be taken during testing.
Patients should expect to spend about 15-30 minutes from start to finish for their testing. Results are available within 24-48 hours. Patients should self-quarantine as they await the results of their test.
Instructions for online test results: No Account, No Problem!
Once screened, wait 24-48 hours for results to be ready. You will receive a text or an email with a unique link. Click the link, enter your birth date, agree to the terms. View your results - it’s that easy!
