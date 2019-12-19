Highlighting its nationally recognized achievements in patient safety and quality, AdventHealth Manchester was named a Top Rural Hospital nationally by The Leapfrog Group. Announced today, the Leapfrog Top Hospital award is widely acknowledged as one of the most competitive honors American hospitals can receive. The Top Hospital designation is awarded by The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization of employers and other purchasers focused on health care safety and quality.
“This award signifies AdventHealth Manchester’s ongoing commitment and dedication to providing the highest level of quality care and patient safety,” said Chris Self, CEO. “Our staff is committed to putting our patients first and it is an honor to be recognized at the national level for this distinction.”
About 2,100 hospitals were considered for the award. Among those, AdventHealth Manchester received a Top Rural distinction. A total of 120 hospitals were selected as Top Hospitals, including:
- 10 Top Children’s Hospitals
- 37 Top General Hospitals
- 18 Top Rural Hospitals
- 55 Top Teaching Hospitals
Performance across many areas of hospital care is considered in establishing the qualifications for the award, including infection rates, practices for safer surgery, maternity care, and the hospital’s capacity to prevent medication errors. The rigorous standards are defined in each year’s Top Hospital Methodology.
“We are pleased to recognize AdventHealth Manchester as a 2019 Leapfrog Top Hospital,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “This demonstrates extraordinary dedication to patients and to the community. We congratulate the board, staff and clinicians whose efforts made this honor possible and know they share pride in this achievement.”
To qualify for the Top Hospitals distinction, hospitals must rank top among peers in the 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Survey, which assesses hospital performance on the highest known standards for quality and patient safety and achieve top performance in its category. To see the full list of institutions honored as 2019 Top Hospitals, visit www.leapfroggroup.org/tophospitals.
About The Leapfrog Group
Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey collects and transparently reports hospital performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information, they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog’s other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.
