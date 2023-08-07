AdventHealth Manchester is excited to announce its upcoming event, a Community Night of Praise, aimed at bringing together individuals from all walks of life to celebrate faith, unity, and a spirit of togetherness.
On August 11 at 6:00 PM, Clay County Middle School will open its doors to the community for an evening of uplifting music and heartfelt worship. The event aims to create a space where people can come together, regardless of their backgrounds, and experience the power of praise and worship in a welcoming and inclusive environment.
The event will feature a diverse line-up of talented musicians and singers who will lead the audience through a repertoire of contemporary and traditional praise songs. From toe-tapping rhythms to soul-stirring melodies, the musical performances will transcend all barriers to touch the hearts and souls of those in attendance.
“We are excited to host this Community Night of Praise as an opportunity for people of all backgrounds to come together, celebrate their faith, and experience the power of worship,” said Jonathan Owens, Clinical Mission Integration at AdventHealth Manchester. “This event is about building bridges, breaking down barriers, and creating a space where everyone can feel welcome and inspired to lift their voices in praise.”
The Community Night of Praise will be held at Clay County Middle School on August 11. Doors will open at 6:00 PM. Admission is free, and no registration is required. We will also be offering free health screenings at the event.
For more information about the Community Night of Praise, please get in touch with Jonathan Owens at 606-598-1039. We look forward to seeing you there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.