The CAP's Laboratory Accreditation Program is unlike any other. It’s an engaging, dynamic, collaborative experience that fosters continuous improvement. Top-ranked hospitals choose this program to help them manage changes in laboratory medicine and technology, as well as the regulatory landscape.
The inspectors appreciated AdventHealth’s Lab team’s willingness to provide requested documentation and commended the team that the information was readily available. One inspector commented that laboratory validations that were completed by the team were “above and beyond” the requirements, indicating an emphasis on quality by the lab. “I am impressed that such high-quality has been maintained throughout a leadership transition as well as COVID pandemic challenges.” commented another Inspector.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) granted the CAP Laboratory Accreditation Program deeming authority, which allows CAP inspection in lieu of a CMS inspection. In addition, the CAP retains deemed status with the Joint Commission, United Network for Organ Sharing, the National Marrow Donor Program, the Foundation for the Accreditation of Cellular Therapies, and many US state agencies.
CAP Laboratory Accreditation helps laboratories:
- Maintain accuracy of test results and ensure accurate patient diagnosis
- Meet required standards from CLIA, FDA and OSHA. CAP requirements commonly exceed the standards, bolstering patient care and safety.
- Manage rapidly evolving changes in laboratory medicine and technology
- Exchange ideas and best practices among pathology and laboratory medicine peers
- Offer professional development and learning opportunities for laboratory staff
During the inspection, over 3000 compliance items were inspected. High marks for neatness and cleanliness of lab were also observed. Shout out to Environmental Services for keeping our lab areas so neat and clean. We appreciate our lab team members and all the hard work they do daily. Congratulations to Michelle Reed, Laboratory Manager and her team for this great achievement.
