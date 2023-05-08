AdventHealth Manchester (AHM) observed the National Day of Prayer in a live program which aired on WTBK 105.7 FM radio station.
The program opened as Clay County High School’s ROTC presented the nation’s colors during the national anthem, followed by a welcome by Sissel Jacob, CEO of AHM, who shared an uplifting message, and a prayer by Michael Ledford and greetings from Mayor Steve Collins.
Participants enjoyed a presentation of the song “What a friend we have in Jesus” by Carla McQueen, Patricia Hughes, and family. Tina Carnahan shared a heartfelt devotion highlighting this year’s National Day of Prayer celebration theme: “The prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective.”
The program continued with prayers led by hospital and community leaders. Prayer for our community was led by Jonathan Owens; prayer for our leaders and government was led by Pastor Ken Bolin; prayer for our schools and churches was led by Rev. Bobby Stevens; prayer for our military and first responders was led by Mary Jane Coker, prayer for local businesses was lead by Jamie Couch, Vice President of Operation; and prayer for our hospitals and clinics was led by Jesse Kleven, CFO of AHM
Carla McQueen, Patricia Hughes, and family blessed the crowd with another heartfelt song: “Amazing Grace,” and the program closed in a prayer led by Seventh Day Adventist Pastor Tom Kyser.
AHM is blessed and thankful to have a team and community that we can spend time within prayer and thanks to God for His love, guidance, and protection.
