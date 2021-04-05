Manchester, Kentucky April 2, 2021— AdventHealth Manchester (AHM) is excited to announce the opening of our COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic for community members. The vaccine clinic will be open by appointment only Monday – Friday from 8am until 3pm. 

To schedule an appointment, call 606-598-5104 ext. 3329 or 3227. When arriving on campus, please use the emergency room entrance for registration. Vaccines will be administered on the 2nd floor of the hospital. 

 

As more information on COVID-19 treatments becomes available, we’ll keep you informed. Stay in the loop by visiting the  Coronavirus Resource Hub or www.adventhealthmanchester.com. Get your shot — encourage their shot!

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you