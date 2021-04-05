Manchester, Kentucky April 2, 2021— AdventHealth Manchester (AHM) is excited to announce the opening of our COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic for community members. The vaccine clinic will be open by appointment only Monday – Friday from 8am until 3pm.
To schedule an appointment, call 606-598-5104 ext. 3329 or 3227. When arriving on campus, please use the emergency room entrance for registration. Vaccines will be administered on the 2nd floor of the hospital.
