AdventHealth Manchester is holding daily monoclonal antibody infusion clinics to treat non-hospitalized, COVID-19 patients. The medicine called REGEN-COV contains two monoclonal antibodies and works to prevent COVID-19 symptoms from worsening.
“With the recent increase of COVID-19 cases in our community and the severity of illness we are seeing in our hospitalized COVID patients, we are offering this treatment in hopes of lowering the numbers of hospitalized COVID patients and improving our patients’ symptoms and recovery from COVID-19.” said Anita Cornett, MD, Chief Medical Officer.
What are monoclonal antibodies (MAB) and how do they work?
Monoclonal antibodies are proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight COVID-19 and are made in laboratories to help prevent infection.
Since our immune system relies on antibodies to detect and destroy harmful substances like viruses, monoclonal antibodies are doing the same thing but in a more controlled way, flagging and blocking harmful infections from entering our cells — COVID-19, in this case.
What are the treatments like?
AdventHealth Manchester’s MAB treatments of REGEN-COV are given by intravenous infusion (through your veins). It’s an outpatient procedure for referred patients who tested positive for COVID-19 and are at high risk of developing a more serious case of coronavirus.
Who is eligible for treatments?
MAB infusions should be used for patients 12 and older with an active, mild-to moderate COVID-19 case, who are at risk of progressing to a severe case that would lead to hospitalization. This includes anyone with the following conditions:
♦ Cardiovascular disease
♦ Chronic kidney disease
♦ Chronic lung disease
♦ Diabetes
♦ High blood pressure
♦ Immunosuppressive disease or treatment
♦ Medical-related technological dependence
♦ Neurodevelopmental disorders
♦ Pregnancy
♦ Obesity
♦ Older age (65 and older)
♦ Sickle cell disease
♦ Other medical conditions or factors
If you think you or a loved one might be a candidate for MAB treatments at AdventHealth Manchester, talk to your primary care provider. If your doctor thinks you’re at risk of progressing, you should be referred immediately and start the infusion as soon as possible. No visitors are allowed with patients in the MAB infusion clinic at this time, but wheelchair assistance can be provided.
For more information on these treatments or anything related to COVID-19, visit CoronavirusResourceHub.com.
