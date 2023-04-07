AdventHealth Manchester is partnering with Volunteers of America and other vendors to host the Health Fair for Child Abuse
Awareness on Thursday, April 27, 2023. The health fair will be at Eastern
Kentucky University’s Manchester Campus at 50 University Dr., Manchester, KY
40962, from 10 AM to 2 PM.
This is our second annual Health Fair for Child Abuse Awareness. The health fair
will be free and open to the public and will offer free health screenings,
giveaways, door prizes, and information for every family member’s health.
“We are excited to offer various community events, like the health fair, to the
residents of Clay County,” said Crystal Day, Director of Marketing at
AdventHealth Manchester. “In today’s world, knowledge is power, and with the
information offered at events like this, we learn how to live healthier lives and
care for ourselves.”
At the fair, participants will learn about heart health, women’s health, diabetes
control and prevention, smoking cessation, stress management, maintaining a
healthy weight, exercise and fitness, and much more.
April, being Child Abuse Awareness Month, is an opportunity to bring attention to
the need for prevention, intervention, and treatment of child abuse victims and
honor survivors of abuse. We want to raise awareness of the problem and
promote positive, healthy relationships between parents and children.
For information on our upcoming community events, call 606-598-1095 or
