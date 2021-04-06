AdventHealth Manchester (AHM) works diligently to provide high-quality, compassionate care to every patient, every time they enter our care. AHM is proud to share that our inpatient experience scores ranked number 1 among all AdventHealth hospitals in the nation for 4 consecutive months! This accomplishment is truly incredible, and we are so proud of the wonderful work our inpatient teams are doing. In normal times, this ranking would be a great accomplishment, however, for our teams to achieve this during a global pandemic and a COVID-19 surge in our community is phenomenal. We are so proud of and blessed to have an inpatient team and inpatient leadership to model and execute a top decile patient experience. It is an honor and privilege to be entrusted with the inpatient care of our communities and to Extend the Healing Ministry of Christ to all who enter our facilities. Our teams will celebrate this accomplishment, but also stay diligent and continue working hard to maintain and exceed this bar of providing an exceptional inpatient experience.
AdventHealth Manchester Ranked #1 in Patient Experience for 4 Consecutive Months
