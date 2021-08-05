AdventHealth Manchester is implementing new visitor restrictions due to the current rise in COVID-19 cases in Clay County. These visitation restrictions are in place to keep our team members, patients, and visitors safe as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. Please note these are subject to change.
- Full COVID vaccination is highly recommended for all visitors.
- All visitors will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19.
- Visitors and patients must wear a mask while on the hospital campus, including in the patient room.
- Even if a visitor has been cleared for entry, this does not guarantee they will be allowed to stay if another designated visitor is already present.
- All visitors should use the Emergency Department entrance to sign-in and will be escorted to the patient’s room.
- This policy will be enforced consistently regardless of any pre-communicated expectations (for example, a healthcare provider who communicates with a family incorrectly).
- Overnight visitation will be limited and must be approved.
- All visitors must have a reason to visit the hospital or any outpatient services. Those without reason will no longer be permitted to enter.
VISITING HOURS:
- Monday-Friday: 10am-6pm
- Saturday-Sunday: No visitation
EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT:
- No visitation
- Exceptions include pediatric, special needs, non-verbal, or altered mental status patients requiring assistance.
- All exceptions must be approved by the Charge Nurse.
- 1 person per patient may wait in the ED lobby (if capacity limit of the lobby is reached, visitors may be asked to wait in their vehicle or other available waiting area)
ISOLATION/COVID PATIENTS:
- No visitors unless with approval from House Supervisor for limited time periods.
- Visitor will be required to wear appropriate PPE at all times.
INPATIENTS (those admitted or currently in a hospital room):
- 1 visitor
- 1 visitor will be escorted to the patient room. If another visitor is present, that visitor will be asked to leave before another visitor will be allowed to visit the patient.
- Visitor must wear appropriate PPE at all times during visitation.
LABOR AND DELIVERY:
- 1 support person is allowed in delivery room. The support person must stay in the room with the laboring mother until baby is delivered.
OB:
- 1 support person may stay in the room with mom and baby the duration of the stay.
PEDIATRIC:
- 2 visitors per patient
- These must be the same 2 visitors each day
SURGERY/PROCEDURAL:
- 1 visitor will be allowed to accompany the patient after being screened.
- Visitor may wait in the waiting room/lobby.
IMAGING, LAB, & OUTPATIENT CLINICS:
- 1 person can accompany pediatric patients, OB patients, and patients requiring assistance.
- Visitor and Patient will be screened and be required to wear a mask at all times.
