AdventHealth Medical Group Whole Person Recovery at Manchester has moved to AdventHealth Primary Care Clinic located at 56 Marie Langdon Drive, Manchester, KY 40962, effective August 3rd, 2020.  The clinic will now be a Behavioral Health department of AdventHealth Primary Care Clinic and is located on the second floor of Building C.

The Behavioral Health department will keep the same operating hours of Monday through Thursday from 8am to 5pm and Friday 8am to 12pm. The providers and staff of Whole Person Recovery look forward to continuing to provide excellent care and to equip patients with the tools they need on their paths to recovery at this new location.  For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 606-598-4538.

