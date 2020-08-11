AdventHealth Medical Group Wound Care Manchester is asking patients to love their feet by being mindful of certain conditions and complications associated with non-healing wounds. When it comes to foot care, the wound center staff knows that healthy feet are vital to the happiness and activity level of a patient.
Approximately one out of every four Americans with diabetes will develop a foot ulcer in their lifetime. Because foot ulcers can take weeks or months to heal without treatment, hospitalization is sometimes required. Wound Care Manchester can help mitigate that risk if an ulcer is reported when signs or symptoms first appear.
“Diabetic patients should be referred to the wound healing center at the first sign of a non-healing foot wound,” said Dr. Wilkens. “We want our patients and the community at large to love their feet…we do!”
AdventHealth Medical Group Wound Care Manchester is offering the following tips to keep feet healthy:
- Neuropathy is a loss of feeling or numbness in limbs caused by nerve damage that most commonly begins in the hands or feet. Peripheral neuropathy is a major contributor foot ulcers. Check the bottoms of feet daily by placing a mirror on the floor and hovering feet over the mirror.
- Diabetic foot ulcers are often painless, so special care must be given to taking care of the feet. Avoid walking barefoot.
- Wear comfortable shoes and socks. Tight, narrow shoes and shoes with an open toe should be avoided.
AdventHealth Medical Group Wound Care Manchester treats all wounds. The approach to wound care is aggressive and comprehensive, yet caring and comforting. The center coordinates traditional and advanced therapies that aid and accelerate the healing process. For patients that means faster healing times, longer-lasting results, decreased amputation rates and increased mobility – all leading to a better quality of life.
The types of wounds treated include:
- diabetic foot ulcers
- venous ulcers
- pressure ulcers
- surgical wounds
- traumatic wounds
- arterial ulcers
- radiation wounds
- compromised skin grafts and flaps
- crush injuries
AdventHealth Medical Group Wound Care Manchester is open Monday through Thursday 8am to 5pm and Friday from 8am to 12pm. For more information about wound care or to schedule an appointment, call 606-598-4524. No referral is required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.