September is Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) Awareness Month, and staff at Wound Care are participating in the Save a Leg, Save a Life (SALSAL) Foundation’s “white sock” challenge to help educate the Manchester community about PAD and have pledged to closely partner with other clinicians involved in the PAD care pathway to help ensure high-risk patients are properly diagnosed and treated before it is too late.
“PAD is largely under-recognized, and amputation rates associated with this disease remain unnecessarily high,” said Dr. Gregory Wilkens. “That’s why we at AdventHealth Medical Group Wound Care are proud to support the White Sock Campaign and join the other clinicians on the frontlines of care to advocate for accurate diagnosis and timely treatment of patients suffering from the side effects of PAD. We also encourage everyone to be proactive in their own leg health by knowing the risk factors, classic warning signs and to ask their doctor to check their feet for signs of PAD.”
Throughout September, the wound healing staff at AdventHealth Manchester will also spread the message of early PAD detection with one simple and visible tool: a white sock. The garment will be worn as a symbol of PAD and to create solidarity with the many patients who suffered from late-stage PAD and required an amputation due to delayed treatment.
Affecting more than 12 million Americans, PAD is a common, yet serious cardiovascular condition that occurs when arteries in the legs become narrowed or blocked by plaque build-up, reducing blood flow to the limbs. Left untreated, PAD can result in devastating consequences including amputation and early death. Patients with PAD are also at a greater risk of future heart attack and stroke. Despite its prevalence, PAD is historically difficult to diagnose and treat as symptoms are often ignored, masked or confused with the typical aches and pains of aging. As a result, nearly 50 percent of patients with late-stage PAD are left untreated each year, placing them at a greater risk for an amputation.
While treatment for PAD varies based on the severity of disease state, only a physician can determine the best option for a patient based on his or her individual needs. For more information about PAD and treatment options, call AdventHealth Medical Group Wound Care at AdventHealth Manchester at 606-598-4524. No referral is required.
About AdventHealth Manchester
AdventHealth Manchester is a 49-bed acute care, not-for-profit Christian community hospital that serves Clay county and its surrounding areas. As a part of AdventHealth’s connected system of care, AdventHealth Manchester provides whole-person care for its community. With a sacred mission of Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ, AdventHealth is a connected system of care for every stage of life and health. More than 80,000 skilled and compassionate caregivers in physician practices, hospitals, outpatient clinics, skilled nursing facilities, home health agencies and hospice centers provide individualized, wholistic care. A shared vision, common values, focus on whole-person health and commitment to making communities healthier unify the system's nearly 50 hospital campuses and hundreds of care sites in diverse markets throughout almost a dozen states. For more information about AdventHealth, visit AdventHealth.com, or Facebook.com/AdventHealth.
