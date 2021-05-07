Due to our economy’s re-opening upon the decline of the COVID-19 pandemic, AdventHealth Manchester has revised visitor restrictions for their patients and families. AdventHealth Manchester is following state guidelines and the guidelines of the Center for Disease Control (CDC).
AdventHealth Manchester is committed to the safety of its patients, the community, and their team members. AdventHealth has implemented deep-cleaning procedures, modified access points, and follows social distancing guidelines in waiting rooms and reception areas.
The visitation guidelines are as follows (please note these are subject to change):
- Visitation hours are from 10:00am to 6:00pm
- Each patient in the care of AdventHealth Manchester Hospital will be permitted to have one visitor.
- Visitors may take turns going back to see the patient; however, we require that only one visitor is in the room with a patient at a time.
- Exceptions apply to labor and delivery (current visitation guidelines for labor and delivery will not change).
- Other visitor exceptions will be made for end of life and critical care patient families and pediatric patients.
- Emergency Room patients are permitted one visitor. (Again, visitors may “switch” but only one visitor will be permitted in the room with a patient at a time.)
- If an ED Patient has a visitor and the visitor leaves the area to get a drink, food or steps outside the visitor is allowed to return to visit and stay with the patient.
- If an ED Patient has an adult visitor and the adult visitor has a child/minor with him or her the child is permitted to stay with the adult and they both may visit with the ED patient.
- Patients, when applicable, will be pre-screened on the phone prior to their appointment, then screened again upon arrival at the hospital or any outpatient services.
- Prior to entry of any of our locations, including offsite clinics, everyone will be screened.
- Patients at our outpatient locations (clinics, physical therapies, etc.) are permitted to have one person accompany them to their appointment.
- No visitors with flu-like symptoms, which include cough, sore throat, fever, chills, aches, runny or stuffy nose, and vomiting or diarrhea will be permitted.
- Our main lobby is open from 7am-3pm, Monday-Friday. After 3pm, please use the Emergency Department entrance.
