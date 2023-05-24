AdventHealth Oneida Clinic recently celebrated five years of serving the Oneida community. It has been an incredible journey, and we are proud to have had the opportunity to care for and support so many individuals and families over the years.
Since our clinic opened its doors in 2018, we have remained committed to providing exceptional care and services to our patients. Our team of dedicated healthcare professionals has worked tirelessly to ensure that each patient receives the highest quality of care and attention, whether they come to us for routine check-ups or more complex medical needs.
As we look back on the past five years, we are grateful for the many patients who have placed their trust in us and allowed us to be a part of their healthcare journey. We are also thankful for our staff, who have worked tirelessly to provide compassionate care and support to our patients.
Looking ahead, we are excited to continue serving the Oneida community and building on the success we have achieved over the past five years. We remain committed to our mission of providing whole-person care that addresses the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of our patients, and we look forward to continuing to make a positive impact on the health and well-being of our community.
Our first facility opened in 1917 as Oneida Mountain Hospital. Over fifty years later, in 1971, we reopened our doors as Manchester Memorial Hospital. In 1973, our hospital took a step forward and became a part of the AdventHealth network.
Today, we are blessed to serve our Clay County community and the surrounding areas as AdventHealth Manchester, a not-for-profit Christian community hospital with 49 beds and comprehensive acute care. We’re dedicated to serving people of all ages with whole-person care as we extend the healing ministry of Christ.
Thank you to everyone who has been a part of our journey so far! We look forward to serving our community with excellence and compassion for many years to come.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.