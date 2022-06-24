AdventHealth Oneida Clinic welcomes Noah Reid, APRN, to its team!
Noah Reid, APRN, is a Clay County native who has always intended to move back home to serve the community that means so much to him. He comes back to his roots after working for Baptist Health in Lexington. “I plan to treat each and every patient as I would my own family,” Reid said. He chose healthcare because he wanted to empower patients to focus on a lifestyle to improve health and wellness.
Reid has been a nurse practitioner for over a year and is a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University. He chose family medicine because it serves the entire population, from birth to geriatrics, and allows him to care for the whole family.
He enjoys traveling with his wife and daughter, experiencing new cultures, and exercising.
His primary focus and goal for his practice in the Oneida area are to provide each patient with the tools necessary to live a long and healthy life.
Our Oneida Clinic is located at 145 Orchard Street, Oneida, KY 40972. To schedule an appointment, call (606) 847-4000 or visit PrimaryCareForLife.com for more information.
