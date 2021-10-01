AdventHealth Manchester opened its newest clinic in McKee—AdventHealth McKee Clinic—a Rural Health Clinic providing family medicine, pediatrics, and behavioral health services. The clinic is located at 241 Main Street South, McKee, KY 40477 and will be open Monday through Friday from 8:00am to 5:00pm.
From counseling and therapy services to acute illnesses and preventative care, the care team at AdventHealth McKee Clinic will provide you and your loved ones with the quality and compassionate mental health and medical services you need as part of your trusted network of care.
“We are thrilled to open our clinic in McKee,” said Elizabeth Boggs, APRN, AdventHealth McKee Clinic. “I’m excited to be extending the healing ministry of Christ to my hometown community of McKee.”
Elizabeth Boggs, APRN, will provide family medicine services at the new AdventHealth McKee Clinic. In October, the clinic will begin offering behavioral health services with provider, Melinda Garrett, LPCC-S. Later this fall, the clinic will continue to grow its service offerings with the addition of weekend hours and pediatric services to serve the McKee community and surrounding counties.
Services of AdventHealth McKee Clinic include:
- Acute illnesses and injuries such as:
- Sore throats
- Colds
- Bronchitis
- Pneumonia
- Earaches
- Flu
- Stomach aches
- Food poisoning
- Asthma
- Allergies
- Hives
- Acid reflux
- Orthopedic issues
- Arthritis
- Tendonitis
- Sprains
- Contusions
- Broken bones
- Skin conditions
- Shingles
- Elevated blood pressure
- Lacerations
- COVID-19 Testing (Same day results)
- Strep Testing
- Flu shots
- Pneumonia shots
- Workplace injuries
- Occupational medicine
- Department of Transportation physicals (CDL)
- Child Wellness Visits
- Sport physicals
- And More!
AdventHealth McKee Clinic is accepting new patients and walk-ins are welcome. Accepting most insurances. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call: 606-287-3444.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.