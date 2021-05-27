AdventHealth Manchester is excited to announce our Primary Care Clinic is further expanding our hours to better serve the needs of our patients and community. Providing the compassionate care you need, when you need it. Beginning June 14th our clinic will be open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
At AdventHealth Manchester, our experienced physicians and advanced practitioners understand that building a baseline of good health begins with helping you make smart, proactive choices. From staying current with immunizations and annual exams to helping you invest in your whole-person health, Primary Care providers will work with you and your family to provide comprehensive services and solutions that help you stay fit, happy, and healthy. Some of our many services include:
- Acute and Chronic Disease Management
- Care of Minor Injuries
- Educational Services
- Elder Care
- Immunizations
- Laboratory Services
- Mental Health Care
- Minor Office Procedures
- Personal Illness Visits
- Preventive Medicine
- School and Sports Physicals
- Social Support Counseling
- Weight Management
- Wellness Exams
- Women’s and Men’s Health Care
We know that taking care of your health can sometimes feel like a chore, but it’s our mission to make it easier and more convenient. We’ll take care of the details, so you can focus on the things that truly matter.
In addition to our compassionate teams and our advanced technologies, AdventHealth Manchester provides you with care that adheres to the principles of CREATION Life — Choice, Rest, Environment, Activity, Trust, Interpersonal Relationships, Outlook, and Nutrition. These simple ideas offer a guiding light as we work hard to address the whole-person health needs of everyone in our community. If you would like to learn more or schedule an appointment visit www.adventhealthmanchester.com or call 606-599-4080.
