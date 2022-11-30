Manchester, Kentucky November 30, 2022— AdventHealth Primary Care Clinic is announcing a change in our operational hours. Beginning Friday, December 2nd, the Primary Care Clinic will be here to meet your needs from 7:00am until 11:00pm daily. AdventHealth wants to be there for you when you need them the most.
In addition to our compassionate teams and our advanced technologies, AdventHealth Manchester provides you with the care that adheres to the principles of CREATION Life — Choice, Rest, Environment, Activity, Trust, Interpersonal Relationships, Outlook, and Nutrition. These simple ideas offer a guiding light as we work hard to address everyone's whole-person health needs in our community.
Your family deserves the best care, and our team has your whole health in mind.
You can always access your health records, view lab results, or refill a prescription by downloading the AdventHealth mobile app from the App Store or Google Play.
Walk-ins are welcome. For more information, visit PrimaryCareForLife.com.
