AdventHealth Primary Care Clinic has welcomed Stephanie Hutchison, MD-OBGYN to it’s women’s care team. Dr. Hutchison has come to AdventHealth from Murry and Lebanon, Kentucky.
She was raised in the country on a farm where she and her family grew all their vegetables and raised cattle. They also hunted deer for food.
Growing up, she always had an interest in science and wanting to help people. With a family history of numerous cancers and chronic illnesses, she wanted to improve the quality of life for her family and patients.
Dr. Hutchison has been a provider for over ten years. She attended Marshall University School of Medicine in Huntington, West Virginia. She performed her residency program at Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk, Virginia, home of the first in vitro fertilization baby in the United States.
Training that Dr. Hutchison specializes in include laparoscopic surgeries, hysteroscopic surgical procedures, and minimally invasive procedures. She is also an expert trained in robotics.
She chose her area of specialty because she has always had an investment in primary care but fell in love with OBGYN. “I have two aunts, and two first cousins who have survived breast cancer, and my mother has survived vaginal and valvar cancer. I love that I can give a patient their life back through exercises, medication and/or surgeries. I can offer more than what my mother’s generation had. Previously if a patient failed D&C or birth control pills, she would then have a hysterectomy. I can now offer minimally invasive techniques that can help my patients with little or no time off.” Said Dr. Hutchison.
The care she specializes in is pediatric and adolescent care, birth control, incontinence, pelvic prolapse, pelvic pain, heavy bleeding, infertility, OB care, high risk and low risk, diagnostic laparoscopy, and hysteroscopy. She hopes to offer minimally invasive techniques that are up to date so that a patient can receive state of the art care and not have to go to a larger hospital.
Being raised by a hardworking, blue-collar family, she loves small towns and the feel of a family environment. She enjoys the slower pace and appreciates the history and commitment of the people.
To schedule an appointment with Stephanie Hutchison , MD-OBGYN call 606-599-4080 or visit www.adventhealthmanchester.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.