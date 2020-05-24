Due to the re-opening of our economy upon the decline of the COVID-19 pandemic, AdventHealth Manchester has revised visitor restrictions for their patients and families. AdventHealth Manchester is following state guidelines and the guidelines of the Center for Disease Control (CDC).
AdventHealth Manchester is committed to the safety of their patients, the community, and their team members. AdventHealth has implemented new deep-cleaning procedures, modified access points, and is following social distancing guidelines in waiting rooms and reception areas. The restrictions are as follows effective 5-26-20 (please note these are subject to change):
• Visitation hours are from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm and will be restricted to one visitor per day, which must be the same visitor per day except for pediatric, labor & delivery, end of life, and critical care patient families. Pediatric patients can have two visitors per day; this must be the same two visitors per day. The authorized patient visitor will be asked to remain with the patient during their stay and must follow guidelines set forth by the hospital.
• All visitors must be 16 years of age and older.
• No Overnight guest will be permitted.
• Patients, when applicable, will be pre-screened on the phone prior to their appointment, then screened again upon arrival at the hospital or any outpatient services. Prior to entry of any of our locations, including offsite clinics, everyone will be screened and will be given a mask to wear.
• No visitors with flu-like symptoms, which include cough, sore throat, fever, chills, aches, runny or stuffy nose, and vomiting or diarrhea.
• Our emergency department is open 24/7. The Emergency Department entrance should be used for entry to the hospital, except for patients who are on campus for lab and radiology services.
• Patients scheduled for an outpatient procedure at the hospital should register at the hospitals' main entrance and remain in their vehicle until asked to come inside for their appointment.
• All visitors must have a reason to visit the hospital or any outpatient services. Those without reason will no longer be permitted to enter. Example: those from the community wishing to enter to go to the gift shop will not be permitted.
• We are following the required long-term care restrictions made by CMS. When we have a long-term care patient, there will be no visitors permitted for that patient.
• Patients scheduled for an outpatient visit will receive a text prior to their appointment to register online for their visit. Patients will be asked to wait in their cars until they are asked to come inside for their appointment. Patients in our outpatient clinics will be permitted one visitor when requiring assistance.
“We are taking specific measures to ensure the safety or our patients, team members and community,” said Chris Self, President and CEO at AdventHealth Manchester. “We want our community to know they can feel confident in our care, and if they are having a health emergency or need medical attention, we are ready as always.”
You play an important role in protecting yourself, your family, friends, and co-workers from the COVID-19. The virus that causes COVID-19 probably emerged from an animal source but is now spreading from person to person. The virus is thought to spread mainly between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet) through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It also may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads. Learn what is known about the spread of newly emerged coronaviruses at https://www.cdc.gov/ coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/transmission.html.
We ask that everyone contact the COVID-19 hotline (1-800-722-5725) for any coronavirus questions you may have. The COVID-19 hotline is a service operated by the healthcare professionals at the KY Poison Control Center who can provide advice and answer questions. Please note the hotline is handling a high volume of calls and want to give everyone the time they deserve.
People can help protect themselves from respiratory illness with everyday preventive actions.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.