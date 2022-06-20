AdventHealth Manchester Respiratory team received a Certificate of Appreciation from the Kentucky Society for Respiratory Care (KSRC) for their unwavering dedication to their patients, leadership, and teamwork during the COVID-19 Global Pandemic. The KSRC is comprised of respiratory therapists representing every region in Kentucky. The KSRC's goal is to serve, advocate and advance the respiratory care profession in Kentucky.
Congratulations to AdventHealth Manchester Respiratory team! Thank you for your hard work and commitment to providing excellent patient care during the COVID-19 pandemic.
