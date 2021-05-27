AdventHealth of Manchester unveiled their new $16.3 million surgical center to the public Thursday as ‘The Good Continues’ in our community.
Chris Self, AdventHealth CEO, said it was a great day for AdventHealth and the citizens of our community and surrounding areas.
“Great things are happening here at AdventHealth and in our community,” Self said. “Today, The Good Continues as we open our state-of-the-art surgery center. This will provide a greater access for surgical needs today and in the future.”
Dr. Gregory Wilkens, M.D., Chief General Surgeon, said the new facility shows how committed AdventHealth is the community.
“This is another step in elevating our community,” Dr. Wilkens said. “This extends everything we can do to provide specialist care here. We will have new surgery procedures and our process becomes more efficient which in turn allows us to see more patients. Our mission is to be an improved advocate for our community. By the grace of God, we can make this successful.”
Senate President Robert Stivers spoke to the crowd on how valuable AdventHealth is economically and healthcare wise for our community.
“This facility now has over 550 employees,” Stivers said. “I know this is not a hospital that is profitable on a corporate AdventHealth scale compared to others they have, but this is a true mission for them, and they want to provide our community with the best available healthcare possible.”
Stivers said the impact AdventHealth has goes well beyond healthcare.
“This facility means so much to us on an economic level in our community,” he said. “Rural hospitals rarely exist with the type of service they are providing here. We, the citizens, need to take care of it. We can’t put a price tag on what AdventHealth does to make us a self-sustaining community.”
The senate president secured the funding for the new Memorial Drive to have better access to AdventHealth which also provided expansion opportunities for future projects at their campus.
County Judge-Executive Johnny Johnson and Manchester Mayor James Ed Garrison agreed that it’s a great day for our town and county.
“This new facility is fantastic for our citizens,” Johnson said. “It’s hard to believe we actually have something like this here. I can’t thank AdventHealth enough for their investment.”
Mayor Garrison echoed the sentiments of the judge.
“This is huge for our town,” he said. “This is a great day for our community, and I too want to thank them for their i
