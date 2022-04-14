With the decrease in Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases, AdventHealth Manchester (AHM) can now update the protection guidelines on our campuses, following the updated guidance from the Center for Disease Control (CDC). Current masking guidelines at AHM are as follows:
• The CDC recommends masking for fully vaccinated team members if they or someone in their household is immunocompromised.
• Masks are still required for team members who are not fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and Influenza.
• Any team members in a patient setting will still be required to wear a mask.
• Masks are optional for fully vaccinated team members when in well-defined areas restricted from patient access.
• Regardless of vaccination status, masking is required when individuals visit or are a patient on any of our AdventHealth Manchester campuses.
Additionally, AHM is pleased to announce that we are now able to lift many restrictions from our visitation policy. Our general visiting hours are seven-days-a-week from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm. Other visitation guidelines are as follows:
• Emergency Department visitation is open 24/7 – 2 visitors per patient
• COVID-19 or PUI patients – 2 visitors per patient during general visitation hours
• ICU – Immediate family only, limited to 30 minutes every 2 hours between the hours of 10:00 am and 8:00 pm
OB / Labor & Delivery - General visitation hours
•OB Post-Partum – General visitation hours
• Arrangements for overnight stays must be made with the charge nurse
• Our Cafeteria is now open to the public.
o We offer hot breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Call 606-598-5104 ext. 3231 to place an order.
• Our Gift shop is open to public.
o Brighten your loved one’s day with a gift from The Gift Gallery. Choose from candles, balloons, plush animals, and much more. To send a gift to your loved one’s room, simply call us at 606-598-1029 or email mhgiftgallery@adventhealth.com.
o Monday through Thursday: 8:00 am to 4:30 pm and Friday 8:00 am to 2:00 pm. The Gift Gallery is closed 12:00 noon to 1:00 pm daily for lunch.
We are thankful to see this decrease in disease burden within our community and are glad we can continue to take small steps to reduce restrictions, while continuing to keep our patients and team members safe. Remember, you play an essential role in protecting yourself, your family, friends, and co-workers from COVID-19. You can help protect yourself and others from respiratory illness with everyday preventive actions, such as:
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
