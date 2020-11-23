AdventHealth Manchester will re-open patient visitation on a restricted basis effective Friday, November 20th. AdventHealth Manchester is following the guidelines of Center for Disease Control (CDC), the State of Kentucky, and AdventHealth Corporate.
AdventHealth Manchester is committed to the safety of their patients, their team members, and the community. The following are the new visitation policies effective 11/20/2020; please note these are subject to change:
- Visitation hours are Monday through Friday from 10:00am to 6:00pm and will be restricted to one visitor per day, which must be the same visitor each day.
- End of life and critical care patient visitation will be evaluated on a case by case basis.
- Labor & Delivery patients will be allowed 2 support partners (the same 2 individuals).
- Pediatric patients can have two visitors per day; this must be the same two visitors per day.
- Overnight guest stay will be limited and must receive approval.
- Outpatient clinic patients will be allowed 1 visitor to accompany them to their clinic visit.
- Prior to entry of any of our locations, including offsite clinics, everyone will be screened.
- No visitors with flu-like symptoms, which include cough, sore throat, fever, chills, aches, runny or stuffy nose, and vomiting or diarrhea.
- Patients, when applicable, will be pre-screened on the phone prior to their appointment, then screened again upon arrival at the hospital or any outpatient services.
- All visitors must have a reason to visit the hospital or any outpatient services. Those without reason will no longer be permitted to enter. Example: those from the community wishing to enter to go to the gift shop will not be permitted.
- We are following the required long-term care restrictions made by CMS. When we have a long-term care patient there will be no visitors permitted for that patient.
People can help protect themselves from respiratory illness with everyday preventive actions.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
