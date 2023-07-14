AdventHealth is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. David Escalante to our team of healthcare professionals. As an experienced endocrinologist, Dr. Escalante is dedicated to providing comprehensive care to patients with hormonal imbalances.
Dr. Escalante received his medical degree from Universidad de Montemorelos and completed his post-graduate residency and fellowship at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas. With 29 years of experience in the field, Dr. Escalante has a proven track record of providing personalized care to patients.
At AdventHealth Primary Care Clinic, Dr. Escalante will be responsible for treating patients with a range of endocrine disorders, including diabetes, thyroid disorders, and hormonal imbalances. He will work closely with each patient to develop a treatment plan that is tailored to their individual needs.
"We are excited to have Dr. Escalante join our team," said Sissel Jacob, CEO. "Our providers expressed the great need in our community for endocrinology services, and we are thrilled to now be able to offer these services through our partnership with Dr. Escalante."[DK1]
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Escalante, please call AdventHealth Primary Care Clinic at 606-598-4522 or visit AdventHealthManchester.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.