Visitors to AdventHealth of Manchester will see some big changes starting Thursday morning.
The following is a statement released by the hospital on the changes:
"The care and safety of our patients and team members are our number one priority. Please know we’re taking all the appropriate steps to protect our patients and team from exposure to COVID-19. Beginning tomorrow, we’ll have a tent on our campus for patient triage. Our medical triage tents are equipped with basic emergency medical equipment and will expedite the triage and treatment process by separating patients with COVID-19 symptoms from those presenting with other emergency medical issues. Nothing is more important to us than your heath and safety.
For a virtual visit or in-person appointment, please call 606-599-4080."
