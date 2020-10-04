Agnes (Sibert) Sams, age 85, of Manchester, Kentucky passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the home of her daughter. She was the mother of Larry Sams of Somerset, Kentucky, Donnie Sams and wife Margaret, and Gail Stevens and husband Irvin all of Manchester, Kentucky. She was also blessed with five grandchildren, Alison Haynes, Donnie Wayne Sams, and April Whitaker all of Manchester, Kentucky, Sheri Damico of Murrieta, California, and Kendra Bridges of Tyner, Kentucky; and by nine great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her spouse, Marvin A. Sams; by her parents, Boyd and Florence (Mayfield) Sibert; and by her siblings, Harley Sibert, Earnest Sibert, and Jackie Anderson. She was a member of Horse Creek Holiness Church of Manchester, Kentucky. Funeral services for Agnes (Sibert) Sams will be conducted Monday, October 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in London Funeral Home Chapel with Chase Whitis officiating. Burial will follow at Sams Family Cemetery in Manchester, Kentucky. The family of Agnes (Sibert) Sams will receive friends at London Funeral Home from 12:00 noon until the service time on Monday, October 5, 2020. Serving as pallbearers will be: Bryan Martin, Brad Bridges, Donnie Wayne Sams, Johnny Lynn Sibert, John Wiley Sibert, Mitchell Sibert, Denvis Sibert, and Larry Scalf

Service information

Oct 5
Visitation
Monday, October 5, 2020
12:00PM
London Funeral Home
879 South Main Street
London, KY 40741
Oct 5
Service
Monday, October 5, 2020
2:00PM
London Funeral Home
879 South Main Street
London, KY 40741
Oct 5
Burial
Monday, October 5, 2020
1:00AM
Sams Family Cemetery
Sams Cemetery Road
Manchester, KY 40962
